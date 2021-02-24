Bangladesh can export edible oil to India: Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Tuesday said Bangladesh can export edible oil to India with 20 per cent value addition on the product.

“We would like to establish a unique mechanism to allow Bangladesh’s BSTI certification especially for the food products as well as other products including steel in a reciprocal manner,” he said.

The Indian envoy made the remarks while paying a courtesy call on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman at DCCI office in the city, said a press release.

Vikram K Doraiswami said the cost of transportation between Delhi and Chattogram Port is unendurably high.

He urged the business communities of both countries to convince the government to upgrade goods transportation facilities.