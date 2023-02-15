Bangladesh bars Russian ships from its maritime territory after US sanctions

The government has sent notices to the relevant ministries, agencies, ports, shipping services, and international organisations regarding the new restrictions.

As a result of these new sanctions, Bangladesh will find it difficult to conduct any trade with Russia.

Bangladesh’s most expensive mega project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, is being built with the support of Russia. A significant portion of the equipment and materials for that project is imported from Russia. Recently, a shipment from Russia carrying materials for the project was barred from entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary amid diplomatic pressure from the US.