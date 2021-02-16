Bangladesh Army protests Al-Jazeera report

On 29 March, 2019, the wedding reception of the son of the Chief of Army Staff was held where distinguished and eminent personalities attended. Worth mentioning that, before that, both the brothers of the Chief of Army Staff (Anis and Hasan) were acquitted of the conspired, planned and fabricated cases through proper judicial process. As a result, none of his brothers were convicted or absconding on the day of the wedding reception where they attended. They appeared at the ceremony as fully acquitted and no case was pending against them at that time. After the official visit to Singapore in April 2019, the Army Chief left for Malaysia on a private visit and stayed at his elder brother’s house. It is, therefore, clear that the incident of ‘meeting of the Chief of Army Staff with his expatriate brother in Malaysia’ shown in the report is purposefully presented as ‘meeting with the fugitive accused’ which is just a shameless propaganda.

It is worth mentioning that the real name of the person named Sami in the Al-Jazeera report is ‘Samiul Ahmed Khan’, and his father is late Lt Col Abdul Basit Khan (Retd). Sami has previously been arrested by law enforcing agency and Military Police for theft, using uniform and forging credentials of army officers. He was declared unwanted (persona non grata) in all the cantonments of Bangladesh in 2006 for those criminalities. ‘Samiul Ahmed Khan’ currently bears the name ‘Zulkarnain Saer Khan’ (current passport number is EG0092902, previous passport numbers were BJ0520260, AC5075647, and B1765649) and is living in Hungary under a false identity using his father’s name as ‘Colonel Wasit Khan’. It may be mentioned that a case (No. 2/5/2020) was filed with the Ramna Model Thana on 5 May 2020 on the allegations of anti-state propaganda against this swindler, greedy and fraudulent Sami, which is currently under investigation.