Bangladesh announce teams for WIndies series, Mashrafe axed

Bangladesh announced two separate teams for Test and One Day International (ODI) upcoming series against West Indies.

The test squad consists of 20-players while the ODI team is of 24-men.

Former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza did not get a berth in the ODI team while senior tiger campaigner Mahmudullah was left out of the Test team.

West Indies is scheduled to reach Bangladesh on 10 January to play two Tests and three ODIs. The matches will be played at Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Test matches will be played under World Test Championship.