Bangladesh: Al Jazeera interview of Award-winning photojournalist and human rights activist Shahidul Alam
Published on Apr 20, 2019
Al Jazeera English
Award-winning photojournalist and human rights activist Shahidul Alam was arrested in August 2018 shortly after appearing on Al Jazeera to discuss anti-government student protests. After 107 days in jail, Alam was released, but could still face a prison sentence of 14 years in prison over violations of what human rights groups have called a repressive digital security law, which gives the Bangladeshi police the power to monitor people’s online activity and arrest critics without warrants. In this special interview, we ask Alam whether Bangladesh is sliding towards autocracy, why the government is trying to silence him, and what is at stake for Bangladeshis if he loses his case.