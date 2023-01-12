Bangladesh a ‘true global champion’

New World Bank Country Director to Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck yesterday lauded the economic development of Bangladesh over the years and termed the country as a ‘true global champion’ on various fronts such as GDP growth, poverty alleviation, and women empowerment.

The newly appointed World Bank country director said this when he made a courtesy call on Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at his secretariat office yesterday, according to a finance ministry press release.

Seck opined that the economic capacity of Bangladesh is much better compared to other countries in Asia.

He also praised the various time-befitting steps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in tackling the pandemic.

Terming the World Bank as one of the important development partners of Bangladesh, the finance minister said that there are many important sectors where the World Bank could work in Bangladesh such as the river-based economy.

Kamal said despite the hard challenges of the global economy, the size of the country’s GDP has increased a lot while Canadian agency Visual Capitalist has placed Bangladesh as the 35th largest economy of the world based on the data of the International Monetary Fund.

The finance minister mentioned that US President Joe Biden has also praised the economic growth of Bangladesh.

Kamal requested the World Bank country director to take some iconic projects for Bangladesh.

Besides, they discussed the progress in probable funding for the “Beautification of Dhaka” project to ensure the navigability of rivers around the city and thus enhance the aesthetics of the capital.