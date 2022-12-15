Bangladesh 2017 Human Rights Report

Executive Summary

According to its constitution, Bangladesh is a secular, democratic people’s republic. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League (AL) party that she led assumed power in 2009. The 2014 parliamentary elections that resulted in the prime minister and AL’s re-election were characterized by domestic and international observers as falling short of international standards.

Civilian authorities maintained effective control over the security forces.

The most significant human rights issues included: extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary or unlawful detentions, and forced disappearances by government security forces; restrictions on civil liberties, including freedom of speech, press, and the activities of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs); a lack of freedom to participate in the political process; corruption; violence and discrimination based on gender, religious affiliation, caste, tribe, including indigenous persons, and sexual orientation and gender identity also persisted and, in part, due to a lack of accountability. Trafficking in persons remained a serious problem; as did restrictions on worker’s rights and the worst forms of child labor.

There were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses. The government took limited measures to investigate and prosecute cases of abuse and killing by security forces. Public distrust of police and security services deterred many from approaching government forces for assistance or to report criminal incidents.

নির্বাহী সারসংক্ষেপ

সংবিধান অনুযায়ী, বাংলাদেশ জনগণের জন্য একটি ধর্মনিরপেক্ষ, গণতান্ত্রিক প্রজাতন্ত্র। প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার নেতৃত্বে ২০০৯ সালে আওয়ামী লীগ ক্ষমতায় আসীন হয়েছিল। ২০১৪ সালের সংসদীয় নির্বাচনে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর, ও আওয়ামী লীগের পুনঃ নির্বাচনটিতে, দেশীয় ও আন্তর্জাতিক পর্যবেক্ষকরা এটাকে আন্তর্জাতিক নির্বাচনী মানদণ্ডের পতন ঘটেছে বলে আখ্যায়িত করেছে।

বেসামরিক কর্তৃপক্ষ নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীর উপর কার্যকর নিয়ন্ত্রণ বজায় রেখেছিল।

সবচেয়ে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ মানবাধিকার সংক্রান্ত বিষয়গুলির মধ্যে অন্তর্ভুক্ত আছেঃ বিচার বহির্ভূত হত্যাকাণ্ডগুলি, নির্যাতন, নির্বিচারে, বা বেআইনীভাবে আটক করা, এবং সরকারী নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীর দ্বারা গুম করে দেয়া; বাক স্বাধীনতা, প্রেস এবং বেসরকারি সংস্থাগুলির (এন.জি.ও) কার্যক্রমসহ নাগরিক স্বাধীনতার উপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা; রাজনৈতিক প্রক্রিয়াতে অংশগ্রহণের স্বাধীনতার অভাব; দুর্নীতি; সহিংসতা এবং লিঙ্গ বৈষম্য, ধর্মীয় সম্মিলন, বর্ণ, গোষ্ঠী, আদিবাসীসহ, যৌন অভিযোজন, এবং লিঙ্গ সনাক্তকরণ’ও দেখা যায়, এর সবই হচ্ছে জবাবদিহিতা বা, দায়বদ্ধতার অভাবের কারণে। মানব পাচারের বিষয়টি গুরুতর সমস্যা হিসাবে রয়েই যায়; যেমন ছিল নিকৃষ্ট প্রকৃতির শিশু শ্রমের ব্যাপারে এবং, ছিল শ্রমিকের অধিকারের উপর বিধিনিষেধগুলি।

নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীকে অপব্যবহার করার জন্য ব্যাপকভাবে শাস্তিপ্রাপ্তদেরকে শাস্তি থেকে রেহাই দেয়ার প্রতিবেদন পাওয়া গেছে। সরকার নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীর দ্বারা নির্যাতন ও হত্যার ঘটনা তদন্ত ও বিচারের জন্য সীমিত পদক্ষেপ নিয়েছে। পুলিশ ও নিরাপত্তা বাহিনীর সেবাদানের প্রতি জনসাধারণের আস্থাহীনতা অনেককেই কোন অপরাধমূলক ঘটনার ব্যাপারে অবগত করায় বা সাহায্য চাইবার ক্ষেত্রে সরকারি বাহিনীগুলির কাছে যাওয়া থেকে দূরে সরিয়ে রেখেছে।

