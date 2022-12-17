Bangla News 16 December 2022 Today Latest Bangladesh Breaking News

16 December 2022 by Zoglul Husain

The people of Bangladesh celebrate today the great and glorious victory in our freedom war achieved on 16 December 1971. We today respectfully remember those who sacrificed their lives, were injured or were harmed in the freedom war. We pledge to continue our fight to defend the good against the evil.

In our independence war, three main political forces were involved: (i) Pakistan-US, who wanted to crush the rebellion and turn East Pakistan into a colony of West Pakistan, (ii) India-Soviet Union, who wanted to divide Pakistan, and either annex Bangladesh to India or turn Bangladesh into a colonial dependency of India, and (iii) the patriotic Bangladesh army and the people who wanted a genuinely independent Bangladesh with win-win relations with other countries.

The people and the patriotic army have continued to fight against fascism and hegemonism. When the fascist Mujib in collaboration with the hegemonist India ruined the country, it was saved by the glorious army-people uprisings of 15 August and 7 November 1975. The country has now been ruined by the fascist Hasina and the hegemonist India. The people have been fighting hard, the other patriotic forces must also join the people to rescue the country from the clutches of fascism and hegemonism and establish a patriotic and democratic government.

Please see the video of the spontaneous Victory Day rally of the BNP on 16 December 2022: