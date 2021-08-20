Bangabandhu’s killers protected by the Zia, Ershad and Khaleda governments

However, while 12 of the army officers were willing to take up these posts, the two main figures of the 15 August killing, Col. Syed Faruque Rahman and Col. Khandaker Abdur Rashid, refused to compromise with the government and take up such postings. Libya’s president Col. Gaddafi had provided them with all sorts of support and cooperation.

After president Zia, even during the rule of Ershad’s government, Bangabandhu’s killers were posted as diplomats in various countries around the world and were even given promotions. Foreign ministry sources said that Maj. Dalim was sent from Beijing to Hong Kong as Charge d’Affaires. He was later appointed as Charge d’Affaires to Poland, but the socialist government in Poland at the time refused to accept him. He was then sent to Kenya as high commissioner.

Maj. Nur at the time was Charge d’Affaires in Brazil. Earlier he had been counselor in Algeria. Maj. Rashed Chowdhury was counsellor, Tokyo. Maj. AKM Mohiuddin was deputy chief at the embassy in Saudi Arabia. The Benazir Bhutto government in Pakistan did not accept him in the same post in Karachi. Maj. Shariful Hossain was Charge d’Affaires in Oman.

All of them were promoted as ministers in the foreign ministry. At one point, Lt. Najmul Hossain and Captain Kismat Hashem left their jobs in the embassies abroad. They took up Canadian citizenship and are reportedly living there.

Lt. Col. Abdul Majed came back to Dhaka and joined the planning ministry. At one point he fled the country and there was no news of him for long. Suddenly on 6 April last year the police said that he had been arrested in Gabtali, Dhaka. On 11 April, the execution order against him was implemented. He was hanged.