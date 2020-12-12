Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win

Gazi Group Chattogram beat Fortune Barishal by seven wickets in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium riding on an impressive batting performance by Soumya Sarkar.

Soumya hit 62 off 37 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes to guide Chattogram to their sixth win in seven matches, reports UNB.

Barishal’s playoff berth hinged on the game but the Tamim Iqbal-led side failed to capitalise the chance. They now have to win their last game of the league phase against Beximco Dhaka, and wait for Chattogram if they can beat Minister Group Rajshahi in their last game.