Bangabandhu ODI series: Bangladesh whitewash West Indies

Bangladesh beat touring West Indies in the third and last ODI by 120 runs on Monday in Chattogram, reports UNB.
With three consecutive wins over the guests, Tigers have gained full 30 super league points. Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged the man of the match while the Tigers’ ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won the man of the series award for his superb performance.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad came up with quick 50s to propel the Tigers to 297 against the West Indies in the final ODI of Bangabandhu Cricket Series.
And Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan also hit a 50. Tamim scored 64 off 80 balls with three fours and one six while Shakib added 51 off 81 with three fours.
This was the second time when Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudulla hit a 50 in a single ODI. Overall, it was only the third time when four or more Bangladeshi batsmen scored 50 or more in a single ODI.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is batting at number three in this series, disappointed once again. He came to the crease early as Liton Das had been departed in the first over of the match.
However, Shanto failed to capitalise the chance as he fell prey to Kyle Mayers, only scoring 20 off 30 balls. He managed to score 1 and 11 in the first two games.
For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph was the best bowler taking two wickets for 48 runs in 10 over while Raymon Reifer also bagged two conceding 61 in 10 overs.
Debutant Keon Harding gave away 88 runs, the most expensive figure by a Caribbean bowler on debut.
However, no team won an ODI chasing more than 286 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. So the West Indians will have to make a record to win the last match of the series.