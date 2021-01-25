Bangabandhu ODI series: Bangladesh whitewash West Indies

Bangladesh beat touring West Indies in the third and last ODI by 120 runs on Monday in Chattogram, reports UNB.

With three consecutive wins over the guests, Tigers have gained full 30 super league points. Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged the man of the match while the Tigers’ ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won the man of the series award for his superb performance.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad came up with quick 50s to propel the Tigers to 297 against the West Indies in the final ODI of Bangabandhu Cricket Series.