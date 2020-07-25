Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chy’s deportation imminent?

When Bangladesh keeps trying to get back Rashed Chowdhury, the fugitive killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from the USA to execute the verdict, a media report is there suggesting his US protection could be revoked.

POLITICO came up with a report headlined ‘He thought he had asylum. Now, he could face a death sentence’ indicating that Rashed Chowdhury might lose his current protection and face deportation from the US.

Late last month, attorney general William Barr quietly reopened a sprawling case that spans four decades and two continents, POLITICO, an American online portal, reported.

It involves the killing of a president, a decades-old death sentence and a hard-fought battle for asylum pitting a former Bangladeshi military officer against the US Department of Homeland Security, the report reads.