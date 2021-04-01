Ban on bike ridesharing sparks protest in Dhaka

Several hundred bikers, who take trips using ridesharing apps Pathao and Uber, have demonstrated against the government’s ban on bike ridesharing services.

Protesters riding on their bikes held rallies and formed human chains in various places including Shahbagh and National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday imposed a ban on operating app-based motorcycle ride-sharing services amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The ban will be effective for two weeks until further notice.