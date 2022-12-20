Bails of 146 BNP men denied Rizvi, Khokon, Milon, Shimul among them

A Dhaka court yesterday rejected the bail petitions of 146 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations in a case over the December 7 clash with policemen in the capital’s Nayapaltan area.

They include BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi; the party’s Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon; former BNP lawmaker and organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milon; and BNP Chairperson’s personal assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after their lawyers moved the bail petitions saying two BNP leaders — Amanullah Aman and Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel — secured bail on December 8 after they were produced before another Dhaka court in the case filed with Paltan Model Police Station on December 8.

The prosecution, however, opposed the petitions saying their bail petitions should be rejected as specific allegations were brought against them.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence.

On December 15, another Dhaka court for the third time rejected the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Mirza Abbas in the same case.

The case was filed a day after the clash broke out in front of the party’s Nayapaltan office.

The clash left one person dead and scores of others injured.

A total of 450 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were arrested and produced before a Dhaka court.

Law enforcers picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes around 3:00am on December 9. The same day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim sent Fakhrul and Abbas to jail, rejecting their bail petitions.

The two BNP leaders were shown arrested on a charge of provoking party members to launch an attack on police in the Nayapaltan area.