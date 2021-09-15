Bailey bridge collapse disrupts road link in Barishal

Road communication between Barishal Sadar and Banaripara-Swarupkathi upazilas remain suspended since this morning after a bailey bridge collapsed in Babuganj upazila.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the bridge.

The bridge collapsed when a Barishal-bound stone-carrying truck was crossing it at 6:30am, reports our local correspondent quoting eyewitness Mannan Hawladar.

The truck driver and his helper swam to the shore after the accident. No casualties have been reported.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, superintending engineer of Roads and Highways Department of Barishal, told The Daily Star that they have instructed the contractor of a nearby under-construction concrete bridge to repair the broken bailey bridge as soon as possible.

Kamlesh Chandra Haldar, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station said, police and residents are trying to restore the road link.