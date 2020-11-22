Badal Roy no more

Badal Roy, an iconic footballer of the national team, breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka today. He was 60.

Roy was suffering from liver cancer as well as a few other ailments. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in the afternoon today.

Roy left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

A footballer of the highest calibre in Bangladesh, Roy wore the black and white jersey of Mohammedan Sporting Club for close to two decades after making his debut for the Motijheel-based outfit in 1977.

Following his retirement, Roy got involved in football organisation, becoming vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation. He also acted as Mohammedan’s manager in various terms.

Despite his ill health, Roy ran for the president’s post in BFF’s recent election, losing eventually to incumbent Kazi Salahuddin.