Babunagari: Won’t allow govt to close madrasas on pretext of lockdown

The Hefazat-e-Islam chief has said they will not allow the government to shut down madrasas under the pretext of lockdown and called for allowing people to pray at mosques during the month of fasting.

“We won’t allow shutting down of madrasas on the pretext of lockdown to curb coronavirus and stopping prayers at mosques. Taraweeh, Jumma prayers and ‘Etekaf’ will continue,” Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari said after an emergency meeting of Hefazat at Hathazari on Sunday.

Babunagari has said that the recitation of the holy Quran and prayers during Ramadan will stop the spread of the coronavirus, reports UNB.

The Hefazat ameer said the National Ulama Mashayekh Council would take place on May 29 at Hathazari.

“Coronavirus won’t have any effect because of recitation of the Quran, [discussion on] Hadith and prayers at religious gatherings,” the Hefazat chief said.

“No madrasa student or religious scholar has been infected with coronavirus. The virus won’t infect because of religious gatherings and prayers during Iftar,” he added.

When asked about Mamunul Haque’s resort incident, Babunagri said it was a “personal affair”.

Recently Hefazat, a far right Islamist group, gained notoriety over the anti-Modi protests that rocked Bangladesh around the time of Independence Day and the days following it.

Several people were killed in their clashes against law enforcement and ruling party men on the day of strike as they rioted and vandalized and torched vehicles and offices across the country.