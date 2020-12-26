‘Babunagari, others pressurising to withdraw case filed over Shafi’s death’

Plaintiff of a case filed over death of former Hefazat-e-Islam amir (chief) Shah Ahmad Shafi has alleged that the incumbent chief of the organisation Junaid Babunagari and others are threatening them to withdraw the case.

Md Moyeenn Uddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with a Chittagong court against 36 leaders and activists of Hefazat on 17 December terming his death a ‘pre-planned murder’.

At a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday afternoon, Moyeen alleged that new Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari and his followers are threatening them constantly to withdraw the case.

Hefazat leader Md Moinuddin Ruhi and Abul Kashem, among others, were present during the press briefing held under the banner of the organisation.