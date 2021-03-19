Awami League’s trusted man in Budapest: Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary, “All the Prime Ministers Men”

The whistleblower central to Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary, “All the Prime Ministers Men”, which exposed political and financial corruption at the heart of the Bangladesh state, hosted numerous Bangladesh Awami League ministers in Hungary between 2012 and 2019, including organising key logistics for the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the end of 2016. The disclosures, evidenced by photographs and documentation obtained by Netra News, contradict the repeated claims made by the Bangladesh military and government supporters.
