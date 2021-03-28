Awami League takes to street to prevent Hefazat hartal

Leaders and activists of ruling Bangladesh Awami League took to the streets in the capital with a view to prevent the dawn-to-dusk strike (hartal) enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam on Sunday.

The hardline Islamist party called the countrywide hartal protesting police action on their processions against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Hefazat men brought processions, hold rallies and blocked roads in the capital’s Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area since Sunday morning while leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its associated bodies were seen active in Dhaka to prevent the hartal.

Tension prevailed in the Baitul Mukarram area as both groups took position there. Brick chips were hurled. However, police quickly brought the situation under con control.