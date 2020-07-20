Awami League doesn’t seem to have any answers

Ever since the independence of Bangladesh, Awami League has always been in the driver’s seat of politics, whether in power or not. It had been in power for almost four years after independence. Then after the change of the political scene in 1975, it remained in the opposition for 21 years. Even then it had politics in its control.

As the political opposition, Awami League never gave any of the governments a moment of peace, always on the streets in movements and struggles. It would bring to the forefront people’s hopes and aspirations, their demands. This is evident in the records of the second, third, fifth and eighth Jatiya Sangsad or national parliament. There were also rallies on the streets. Awami League was in power during the seventh, ninth and tenth Jatiya Sangsad and so had complete control inside the House and outside.

Even since the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad, however, Awami League’s control on politics began to falter. The government and Awami League are not one and the same. The government moves ahead with the administration, the bureaucrats, RAB, BGB, police and so on. The party moves with its leaders and activists.

Awami League was in power before the 2018 election and came to power against after the polls. Many leaders of the party boast that for the first time since 1975, Awami League has had the chance to sit alone at the helm of power. Whether this is a blessing or a burden, is a matter of debate.