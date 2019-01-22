Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League

The pro-Awami League organisation raised its controversial demands from a human chain programme near the National Press Club on Monday.

Responding to reports of the Olama League’s demands, Awami League Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Mia (Golap) said the organisation does not have any ties with the ruling party.

“Legal action must be taken against those who are engaging in activities that are against the principles of the Awami League under the banner of the Awami Olama League,” he said in a statement.

While the ruling party had previously distanced itself from the Olama League, widely criticised for its controversial activities, central leaders of the Awami League have attended numerous Olama League programmes.

The Olama League also identifies itself as a pro-Awami League organisation.

“We want to clearly state that the Awami League does not have any affiliate organisation or committee by the name of Awami Olama League. The Awami League is in no way linked to what has been reported in the news,” said Abdus Sobhan.The Islamic organisation’s activities under the banner of the Awami Olama League are “completely unethical and unlawful,” added the Awami League office secretary.

On Monday, the Olama League demanded a ban on the Bangladesh Premier League, claiming that the tournament is spreading betting among ordinary people.

The organisation also called on the government to rescind laws against child marriage while hitting out at the Bangladesh Football Federation for promoting women’s football.

