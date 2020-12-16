Awami League always practices dishonest politics: Mirza Fakhrul

The ruling party Awami League has always practiced dishonest politics, commented BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said, they talk about democracy, but want to establish autocracy in the Bangladesh.

Mirza Fakhrul was replying to newspersons around 11:00am Wednesday while paying respects at the mausoleum of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital city.

He said the ruling party has no scruples to resort to unethical means in order to ascend to power. He said they were illegitimately and dishonestly in the seat of power.