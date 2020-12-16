Awami League always practices dishonest politics: Mirza Fakhrul

The ruling party Awami League has always practiced dishonest politics, commented BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said, they talk about democracy, but want to establish autocracy in the Bangladesh.
Mirza Fakhrul was replying to newspersons around 11:00am Wednesday while paying respects at the mausoleum of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital city.
He said the ruling party has no scruples to resort to unethical means in order to ascend to power. He said they were illegitimately and dishonestly in the seat of power.
Mirza Fakhrul said that Awami League had occupied the seat of power for over 10 years now. They had destroyed democracy and snatched away people’s fundamental rights, working towards establishing a one-party rule in the country. They have destroyed the spirit of independence.
Claiming that Khaleda Zia had been unlawfully incarcerated, the BNP secretary general said that false cases had been filed against 3.5 million of the party activists. Over 500 were victims of forced disappearance. Thousands of democracy-loving people had been killed. A suffocating environment prevails in the country. The people today renew their pledge to free the country once again through another liberation struggle.
They will free Khaleda Zia, he said, and establish democratic governance. He said the people on this day pledged to restore democracy by holding fair elections under a neutral government.
Members of the law enforcement were deployed in large numbers around Chandrima Udyan where the BNP leaders had come to pay respects to Ziaur Rahman. The BNP leaders and activists were not allowed to enter the southern entrance of Chandrima Udyan and entered through a gate at the northern side.