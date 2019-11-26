AUW hosts Hult Prize competition

The Asian University for Women (AUW) has recently hosted a local edition of Hult Prize on its campus in Chattogram with the participation of 12 teams of the university.

According to a press statement, team We Can won the first place at the grand finale of the AUW Hult Prize-2019 held on Friday while Project LAAL became the first runner-up.

Hult Prize, one of the world’s biggest platforms of social entrepreneurship, is an international competition for students. The final round of the event will be held at the headquarters of United Nations in September 2020.

The winning team will be awarded the $1,000,000 prize.

In partnership with the United Nations, Hult Prize Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative, the Hult Prize is being hosted at colleges and universities around the world in search of the next game-changing start-up.

The final round of the AUW Hult Prize-2019 started around 6:00pm with the announcement of the top six teams who presented their ideas again.

Cultural performances by the students of AUW added colours to the event.

Along with the performances, token of gratitude and acknowledgement in the form of awards, were awarded to the judges, mentors and the organising teams, reads the press statement.

AUW founder Kamal Ahmad inaugurated the programme.

Professor panel board Sharin Shajahan Naomi, John Remarek, Mukesh Gupta, Nazim Uddin, Micheal Eaton and Syed Shurid Khan were present.

The judge was Micheal Foley, CEO of Grameen Phone.

Mohidus Samad Khan, associate professor at Chemical Engineering department of BUET, Korvi Rakshand Dhrubo, founder and executive director of JAAGO Foundation, Monjurul Haque, CEO, Barcode, Munal Mahmood, VP of Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Imtiaz Alam, chairman, Infinity Group, among others, were present in the programme.

The event ended up with the prize giving ceremony to the winning teams.

One winning team from each host city will be groomed for three months by the experts before the regional final.

The sponsors of the event were Raj Group, Khan Agro Group, Unilever and Pure It.

The Daily Star and Radio Foorti were newspaper and media partners.