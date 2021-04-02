At least 20 injured as Hefazat, police clash in Gazipur

At least 20 people were injured on Friday when supporters of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam locked into a clash with police in Chandona intersection area of Gazipur, reports UNB.
The clash disrupted traffic movement in Board Bazar and surrounding areas.
Hefazat activists said they organised a procession from Chandona Chaurasta Jame Masjid after the Jumma prayers as part of their group’s protest programme.
A clash broke out after police charged batons, they claimed.
Mizanur Rahman, inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s Basan police station said they were forced to take action when brick chips were hurled at them from the procession.