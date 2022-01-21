Asking for one thing, getting another

The government had declared its decision to draw up an election commission law as demanded by the civil society and the cabinet has approved the draft. But from what has been reported on the contents of the draft law, it hardly seems quite what was asked for. Merely drawing up a law and forming an election commission with total disregard to any sort of national consensus involving the stakeholders of the election, is more of a mirage than anything else.

It is clear that just a law will not be capable to retrieve our politics from the deep crisis into which it has been pitched. Emphasis is to be given to the opinions of the stakeholders. It was the non-government organisation Shujan (Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik/Citizens for Good Governance) that was the most vocal and even drew up a draft law in this regard and presented this to the law minister. Secretary of Shujan, Badiul Alam Majumdar, has said, “The draft law approved by the government has upheld the old practice. In other words, the election commission will be formed by means of a search committee. That means there is a very slim chance of a powerful and independent election commission being constituted in keeping with public expectations.”

And Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said if the law is passed without consulting the stakeholders and the civil society, it will not be credible.