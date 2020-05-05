Asif, Lutfor coming up with an Islamic song this Ramadan

One of the most celebrated singers of Bangladesh, Asif Akbar, and famous singer and lyricist Lutfor Hasan are coming up with an Islamic song this Ramadan. Amzad Hossain arranged the music of this song. It will be released soon by the local production house Dhruba Music Station.

Asif reached the pinnacle of popularity back in 2001 with his debut album titled “O Priya Tumi Kothay”. After the immense success of this song, he never had to look back. Asif released 30 solo albums in his two-decades-long musical career. His latest solo album is titled ‘Jan Re’; It was released in 2014, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Lutfor Hasan gained popularity with his debut work “Ghuri Tumi Kar Akashe Oro”. The song ‘Ghuri’ from this album has skyrocketed in popularity among all classes of listeners of Bengali music. Lutfar has a total of seven solo albums. Apart from these, he sang more than six hundred songs.

“Dhruba Da (Dhruba Guha, owner of Dhruba Music Station) told me to arrange an Islamic song with Asif bhai. He asked me to write the song. Since I wrote a lot of Islamic songs at one time, I wrote it too after many years. It feels really good to do this one with Asif bhai,” Lutfor told UNB regarding the song.