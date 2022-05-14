Asian economic powers warn of risks from war, monetary policy normalisation

East Asian economic leaders warned on Thursday of risks to the region’s outlook and pledged to remain committed to market stability and sound fiscal policy.

Economic risks included unexpectedly early rises in interest rates “in some advanced nations”, runaway inflation and supply chain disruption on top of the war in Ukraine, finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement.

The statement followed annual meetings, held online, of the officials from China, Japan, South Korea and the 10 members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean officials affirmed their commitment to supporting financial market stability and to long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We must remain on guard against heightening risks to which the regional economic recovery is being exposed … on top of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and earlier-than-expected monetary policy normalisation in some advanced nations,” it said.