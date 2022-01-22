Asia shares fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs

Asia’s share markets fell on Wednesday as US Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs and a global technology stock sell-off unsettled investors worrying about inflation and bracing for tighter US monetary policy.

Oil prices hit their highest since 2014 amid an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and global political tensions, stoking fears of inflation becoming more persistent and propping up the dollar, which hovered near one-week highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reflected the sombre tone, losing 0.7 per cent in mid-afternoon trade after closing lower for four days straight.

Australia shed 1.0 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei hit a three-month low as technology stocks fell and worries over new curbs on businesses to halt a record surge in coronavirus cases curbed risk appetite. It was last down 2.7 per cent.