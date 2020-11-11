Asia markets build on vaccine, Biden gains

Safe havens that are usually the go-to in times of crisis, such as the yen and gold, were also down from their levels of a week ago, while higher-yielding currencies built on gains against the dollar.

And hopes for a lift in demand provided fresh upside for oil prices.

Logistical headache

However, observers warned that any vaccination would likely take some time — with billions around the world needing the drug — while the economy remains in trouble and the disease continues its rampage.

“You still have a tremendous amount of uncertainty out there, and while equities may continue to climb a wall of worry, the stock market is still subject to the rules of gravity,” Jonathan Boyar, of Boyar Value Group, said.

And while US expert Anthony Fauci called the results “extraordinary” and World Health Organization boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the news was “encouraging”, experts warned the data still needed reviewing.

And with logistics proving a headache, the economic benefits from the vaccine likely will not be seen until the second half of next year, observers warned.

Axi strategist Stephen Innes said: “Equities were already near record highs. While the leisure industry particularly stands to benefit from a successful vaccine, it is not yet apparent that a vaccine will accelerate an economic recovery too much more than has already been priced.”

Traders are also keeping tabs on Washington where Biden is beginning to put together his team, with a focus on fighting the coronavirus.