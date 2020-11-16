Arson in buses: CCTV footage contradicts police version

CCTV footage shows that BNP leader Hazrat Ali was at his grocery shop in Shegunbagicha at 1:37pm on Thursday when a Dewan Paribahan bus was set afire in front of Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh.

Yet, BNP president of ward no. 20 Hazrat was made the prime accused in a case filed by Shahbagh police over the arson attack.

He is now on remand over the case.