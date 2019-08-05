Arrest warrant issued against Tarique, Fakhrul

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman

A pro-Awami League organization leader has filed a case against the BNP top brass

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant of nine BNP leaders and activists, including the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in a case filed on charges of making threats.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder passed the order, after taking into cognizance the case on Monday.

Earlier in the day, AB Siddiqui, the president of pro-Awami League organization Jananetri Parishad, had lodged the case, alleging that the BNP leaders and activists were threatening him.

He also said the BNP leaders had sent him a letter threatening him in the name of Islamic State.

The other seven accused are Amanullah Aman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, former BUET teacher Hafizur Rahman Rana and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Emdadul Haque Bhuiyan.