Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi, 7 others

Court Correspondent
Fri Nov 26, 2021 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 26, 2021 01:03 AM

A Dhaka court yesterday issued arrest warrants against eight leaders and activists of BNP, including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.

After accepting charges against 33 accused, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order and directed the OC of Badda Police Station to submit a report by February 22. Former Dhaka City Corporation councillor MA Quyum is among the fugitives. BNP leader Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas and 24 others are now on bail in the case.

According to prosecution, Rizvi-led BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession on January 26, 2015 in support of hartal in Badda. They threw brickbats, crude bombs on police that left several injured.

