Anti-rape long march attacked in Feni, 15 injured

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League have allegedly attacked a long march by anti-rape protesters in Feni.

At least 15 people were injured and six vehicles vandalised during the attack.

The injured include Md Hridoy, Asmani Asha, Anika, Shahadat and Jawad. Names of the rest of the injured could not be confirmed. They received treatment at different hospitals of Feni.

Three journalists were also injured at the attack.

Around 400 demonstrators on Friday started the long-march from Dhaka to Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila protesting the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women across the country in recent times.