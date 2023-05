Kashmiri activist Shakeel Afsar disrupted a screening of the anti-Muslim movie The Kerala Story in Cineworld, Birmingham Broad Street on Friday evening.

A group of radical Muslims in the UK tried to disrupt a show of the film in Birmingham. Muslim activists led by Islamist Shakeel Afsar barged into the theatre and bullied the audience. However, when the audience refused to be cowed down and shouted back at him, he had to back down.