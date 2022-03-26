Another man poisons himself, unable to irrigate land

On Friday night Abhinath Marandi’s wife Rozina Hemron filed a case against deep tubewell operator Sakhawat Hossain with Godagari police station, accusing him of inciting suicide. The police took Rozina’s signature on a blank piece of paper and filed an unnatural death case.

Earlier in the afternoon Rozina had learnt that no charges were being brought about against the Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) deep tubewell operator in connection with her husband’s death. She went to the Godagari police station where the police made her wait inordinately. Later the convener of the parliamentary caucus for indigenous affairs and Bangladesh Workers Party general secretary Fazle Hossain Badshah went to the police station and assured Rozina Hemron of support. After that the police accepted her case.