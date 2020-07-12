Another Bangladeshi shot dead ‘by Indians’ on Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead and another was injured in firing allegedly by members of Indian Khasia community along the Utma border in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was Md Babul Hossain, 20, son of Amir Hossain of Lama village while the injured has been identified as Md Kayes Mia, 20, son of Chan Mia of the same village.

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Indian Khasia community people opened fire on two Bangladeshi youths when they entered inside India along the 1257/9 border pillar, leaving Babul dead and Kayes injured.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.

Lt Col Ahmed Yusuf Jamil, commanding officer of BGB-48 told Prothom Alo that BGB would urge Indian authorities to take legal action against those who shot Bangladeshis dead.