‘An opportunity for young players to get into national side’

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal thought that the upcoming BCB President’s Cup — a three-team 50-over tournament starting from tomorrow at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium — will be an opportunity for players, especially the young ones, to showcase their talent and cement their place in the national side.

The three teams participating in the tournament will be led by Tamim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Najmul Hossain Shanto and has been arranged by the BCB as part of its plans to bring cricket back onto the field.

“We will be returning to competitive cricket after a long time. Aside from just thinking that we are returning to cricket, I think we can get a lot out of this tournament individually. If anyone plays well, bats well or bowls exceptionally then he might see the doors of the national team opened for him or he may be considered for the national side,” said Tamim after the trophy unveiling ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel today.

Tamim expected players to demonstrate the same level of competitiveness and seriousness as they do during an international game for Bangladesh.

“I think this is an opportunity for everyone to play well and cement their place [in the national side]. I don’t think anyone will take this tournament as just another practice game or a normal tournament. I think the players will portray the type of seriousness and competitiveness they do when playing for Bangladesh,” added the left-hander.