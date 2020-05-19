‘Amphan’ intensifies into Super Cyclone; Danger signal 7 for coastal districts

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ intensified into a ‘Super Cyclone’ on Monday evening, the Met Office said.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal 7. Meanwhile, maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar were told to hoist danger signal 6, reports UNB.

Coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalakathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal 7.

Meanwhile, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal 6.

Coastal districts are likely to experience wind up to 140-160kph with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

The Super Cyclone was about 1,045km South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 990km South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 955km South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 940km South-Southwest of Payra Port.

It is likely to move in a Northerly direction and then re-curve North-Northeastwards.

“Amphan’ may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during Tuesday late night or Wednesday afternoon or evening,” the Met Office said in a special bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 90km of the cyclone centre is about 225kph rising to 245kph in gusts/ squalls. Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.

Under the influence of the super cyclone and the new moon phase, the low-lying areas of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalakathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

These districts are likely to be hit by wind blowing at speed up to 140-160kph in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and to remain in shelter until further notice.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government has taken necessary preparations to face ‘Amphan’.

He said cyclone shelters have been kept ready in 19 coastal districts.