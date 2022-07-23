AL’s ‘mega corruption’ led country to edge of disaster: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the Awami League government has led the country to the brink of a dark abyss, through ‘mega’ corruption in mega projects.

In a statement, he said, “Lower and middle-income people of the country have lost all means of livelihood. Every indicator of the country’s economy is going down.”

Stating that the government has filled the country with misdeeds and corruption, the BNP leader said, the stories of looting, money laundering, killing and grand corruption of the ruling party are now on people’s lips.