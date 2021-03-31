‘All three departments not firing together’

Most of Bangladesh’s major victories in international cricket have come due to an amalgamation of performances in all three departments. Having lost the second T20I at Napier yesterday to lose the series ahead of the final T20I tomorrow, Soumya Sarkar, who hit a commanding fifty yesterday, said that the lack of unity in performances have made their task difficult in New Zealand.

Most of the time, the batters batted poorly in this series, both ODI and T20s. When there are one or two contributions from batsmen and the bowlers show positive signs with the ball, the fielders drop catches. Even yesterday, the bowling performances were not consistent while other than Soumya, none of the batsmen turned up.

“Positive intent was there despite the fact that at the beginning we didn’t know the target,” Soumya said.

The left-hander’s batting position has been the subject of experiment from the team management as he was this time sent in at number three after featuring in number seven in the home series against the West Indies. Not being amongst the runs has also dented confidence. So, getting back amongst some runs was good according to Soumya.

“When I got a four off the first ball, confidence built up. Ofcourse the performances in the first few matches haven’t been very good but what I tried was to take us closer to winning the match. The wicket was good and winning the match would have felt great.”

Most importantly for him, the Tigers have shown glimpses of their skill but they have rarely turned up together as an unit.

“Yes, it’s possible to win but the way we are playing with the bowlers doing well one day and batsmen the other day…if we could do well in all three departments at the same time, winning would have come easier. In the last match, our fielding was very good except a few little mistakes. If we can work on our mistakes and avoid making errors, doing well in batting, bowling and fielding, all the three departments, we can win the match tomorrow,” Soumya concluded.