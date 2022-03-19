All the Prime Minister’s Men receives Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation

“All the Prime Minister’s Men”, about corruption at the heart of the Bangladesh state, is a finalist at this year’s Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation. Bangladesh authorities labelled the investigation, All the Prime Minister’s Men, as ‘false, defamatory and politically motivated’. This week the film is a finalist at this year’s #AmnestyMediaAwards. The winners will be announced on May 4.
Amnesty Media Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Amnesty International UK are delighted to share the finalists for their 2022 Media Awards. The 11 award categories celebrate excellence in human rights journalism from the past year and applaud the courage and determination of journalists and editors who sometimes put their lives on the line to report on vital human rights issues.
The judging panels were made up of high-profile UK journalists, past award winners and representatives from Amnesty.
The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony in London, hosted by Krishan Guru-Murthy on Wednesday 4 May 2022. The ceremony will be streamed live at 7.00pm via the awards website.
Best Use of Digital Media
Airwars
Gaza: mapping the civilian toll
Al Jazeera English
State of Fear
BBC World Service
Channel migrants tragedy: Terrifying final hours of their fatal journey
The Guardian
Countdown to the airstrike: the moment Israeli forces hit al-Jalaa tower, Gaza
Broadcast News
BBC iPlayer + BBC News at Ten + BBC online
The Execution of Lisa Montgomery
BBC News: BBC News at Ten, Radio 4 Today, World Service Newshour, BBC Online
Afghan Women
BBC Ten O’Clock News, BBC1
Libya’s forgotten migrants
Sky News
Sky News Meets the Middlemen Smuggling Thousands Across the Channel
Documentaries
BBC 4
Collective: Unravelling a Scandal
BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Subnormal: A British Scandal
Channel 4
Undercover in Africa’s Secret State
ITV
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
Features
BBC News Arabic, BBC Digital News
The Lost Tablet
inews.co.uk and i
The Plight of LGBT people in Afghanistan
The Guardian/Saturday
The Great Sperm Heist
The Sunday Times
Our floating hell: the incredible story of a crew stranded at sea in the Gulf
The Gaby Rado Award for New Journalist
Rosa Furneaux
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Murray Jones
Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) & The Byline Times
Ben van der Merwe
New Statesman
Zecharias Zelalem
Freelance
Investigation
Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera Investigations: All the Prime Minister’s Men
BBC
Three Killings in Kampala
BBC News Arabic, BBC World News
Haftar’s Russian Mercenaries – Inside the Wagner Group
Tortoise Media
Hidden Homicides
Nations and Regions
BBC Northern Ireland
BBC NI Spotlight Covid & Care: Searching for Answers
BBC One Scotland
Desperately Seeking Asylum
BBC Scotland
Covid-linked deaths in Scotland’s care homes
BBC Two / BBC One Wales
A Killing In Tiger Bay
Photojournalism
Hugh Kinsella Cunningham
Inner Light: The children surviving conflict in DR Congo
Alessio Mamo
Children in the Game
Andrew Testa
Modern Slavery Unit
Harsha Vadlamani
See how rural India has been overrun by the pandemic’s second wave
Radio & Podcasts
Audible UK
The Bias Diagnosis – Episode 3: Thought
BBC Radio 4
Kaleidoscope: Lights Out
BBC World Service Radio
“Document everything. Trust no one”
The Guardian
The Pegasus Project / Today In Focus
Student Journalist
Mohamed Boteen
National Film And TV School
Israel Campos
City University of London
Kimi Chaddah
Durham University
Udit Mahalingam
King’s College London
Written News
Al Jazeera English Online
In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse
Al Jazeera English Online, Al Jazeera Digital
“A Tigrayan womb should never give birth”: Rape in Tigray
The Daily Telegraph / www.telegraph.co.uk
Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque
The Times
Taliban Purge