All the Prime Minister’s Men receives Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation

“All the Prime Minister’s Men”, about corruption at the heart of the Bangladesh state, is a finalist at this year’s Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation. Bangladesh authorities labelled the investigation, All the Prime Minister’s Men, as ‘false, defamatory and politically motivated’. This week the film is a finalist at this year’s #AmnestyMediaAwards . The winners will be announced on May 4.

Amnesty Media Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

Amnesty International UK are delighted to share the finalists for their 2022 Media Awards. The 11 award categories celebrate excellence in human rights journalism from the past year and applaud the courage and determination of journalists and editors who sometimes put their lives on the line to report on vital human rights issues.

The judging panels were made up of high-profile UK journalists, past award winners and representatives from Amnesty.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony in London, hosted by Krishan Guru-Murthy on Wednesday 4 May 2022. The ceremony will be streamed live at 7.00pm via the awards website.

Best Use of Digital Media

Airwars

Gaza: mapping the civilian toll

Al Jazeera English

State of Fear

BBC World Service

Channel migrants tragedy: Terrifying final hours of their fatal journey

The Guardian

Countdown to the airstrike: the moment Israeli forces hit al-Jalaa tower, Gaza

Broadcast News

BBC iPlayer + BBC News at Ten + BBC online

The Execution of Lisa Montgomery

BBC News: BBC News at Ten, Radio 4 Today, World Service Newshour, BBC Online

Afghan Women

BBC Ten O’Clock News, BBC1

Libya’s forgotten migrants

Sky News

Sky News Meets the Middlemen Smuggling Thousands Across the Channel

Documentaries

BBC 4

Collective: Unravelling a Scandal

BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Subnormal: A British Scandal

Channel 4

Undercover in Africa’s Secret State

ITV

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin

Features

BBC News Arabic, BBC Digital News

The Lost Tablet

inews.co.uk and i

The Plight of LGBT people in Afghanistan

The Guardian/Saturday

The Great Sperm Heist

The Sunday Times

Our floating hell: the incredible story of a crew stranded at sea in the Gulf

The Gaby Rado Award for New Journalist

Rosa Furneaux

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Murray Jones

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) & The Byline Times

Ben van der Merwe

New Statesman

Zecharias Zelalem

Freelance

Investigation

Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera Investigations: All the Prime Minister’s Men

BBC

Three Killings in Kampala

BBC News Arabic, BBC World News

Haftar’s Russian Mercenaries – Inside the Wagner Group

Tortoise Media

Hidden Homicides

Nations and Regions

BBC Northern Ireland

BBC NI Spotlight Covid & Care: Searching for Answers

BBC One Scotland

Desperately Seeking Asylum

BBC Scotland

Covid-linked deaths in Scotland’s care homes

BBC Two / BBC One Wales

A Killing In Tiger Bay

Photojournalism

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham

Inner Light: The children surviving conflict in DR Congo

Alessio Mamo

Children in the Game

Andrew Testa

Modern Slavery Unit

Harsha Vadlamani

See how rural India has been overrun by the pandemic’s second wave

Radio & Podcasts

Audible UK

The Bias Diagnosis – Episode 3: Thought

BBC Radio 4

Kaleidoscope: Lights Out

BBC World Service Radio

“Document everything. Trust no one”

The Guardian

The Pegasus Project / Today In Focus

Student Journalist

Mohamed Boteen

National Film And TV School

Israel Campos

City University of London

Kimi Chaddah

Durham University

Udit Mahalingam

King’s College London

Written News

Al Jazeera English Online

In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse

Al Jazeera English Online, Al Jazeera Digital

“A Tigrayan womb should never give birth”: Rape in Tigray

The Daily Telegraph / www.telegraph.co.uk

Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque

The Times

Taliban Purge