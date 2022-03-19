All the Prime Minister’s Men receives Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation

“All the Prime Minister’s Men”, about corruption at the heart of the Bangladesh state, is a finalist at this year’s Amnesty Media Awards – for best Investigation. Bangladesh authorities labelled the investigation, All the Prime Minister’s Men, as ‘false, defamatory and politically motivated’. This week the film is a finalist at this year’s #AmnestyMediaAwards. The winners will be announced on May 4. 

Amnesty Media Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

Amnesty International UK are delighted to share the finalists for their 2022 Media Awards. The 11 award categories celebrate excellence in human rights journalism from the past year and applaud the courage and determination of journalists and editors who sometimes put their lives on the line to report on vital human rights issues.

The judging panels were made up of high-profile UK journalists, past award winners and representatives from Amnesty.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony in London, hosted by Krishan Guru-Murthy on Wednesday 4 May 2022. The ceremony will be streamed live at 7.00pm via the awards website.

Best Use of Digital Media

Airwars
Gaza: mapping the civilian toll

Al Jazeera English
State of Fear

BBC World Service
Channel migrants tragedy: Terrifying final hours of their fatal journey

The Guardian
Countdown to the airstrike: the moment Israeli forces hit al-Jalaa tower, Gaza

Broadcast News

BBC iPlayer + BBC News at Ten + BBC online
The Execution of Lisa Montgomery

BBC News: BBC News at Ten, Radio 4 Today, World Service Newshour, BBC Online
Afghan Women

BBC Ten O’Clock News, BBC1
Libya’s forgotten migrants

Sky News
Sky News Meets the Middlemen Smuggling Thousands Across the Channel

Documentaries

BBC 4
Collective: Unravelling a Scandal

BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Subnormal: A British Scandal

Channel 4
Undercover in Africa’s Secret State

ITV
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin

Features

BBC News Arabic, BBC Digital News
The Lost Tablet

inews.co.uk and i
The Plight of LGBT people in Afghanistan

The Guardian/Saturday
The Great Sperm Heist

The Sunday Times
Our floating hell: the incredible story of a crew stranded at sea in the Gulf

The Gaby Rado Award for New Journalist

Rosa Furneaux
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Murray Jones
Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) & The Byline Times

Ben van der Merwe
New Statesman

Zecharias Zelalem
Freelance

Investigation

Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera Investigations: All the Prime Minister’s Men

BBC
Three Killings in Kampala

BBC News Arabic, BBC World News
Haftar’s Russian Mercenaries – Inside the Wagner Group

Tortoise Media
Hidden Homicides

Nations and Regions

BBC Northern Ireland
BBC NI Spotlight Covid & Care: Searching for Answers

BBC One Scotland
Desperately Seeking Asylum

BBC Scotland
Covid-linked deaths in Scotland’s care homes

BBC Two / BBC One Wales
A Killing In Tiger Bay

Photojournalism

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham
Inner Light: The children surviving conflict in DR Congo

Alessio Mamo
Children in the Game

Andrew Testa
Modern Slavery Unit

Harsha Vadlamani
See how rural India has been overrun by the pandemic’s second wave

Radio & Podcasts

Audible UK
The Bias Diagnosis – Episode 3: Thought

BBC Radio 4
Kaleidoscope: Lights Out

BBC World Service Radio
“Document everything. Trust no one”

The Guardian
The Pegasus Project / Today In Focus

Student Journalist

Mohamed Boteen
National Film And TV School

Israel Campos
City University of London

Kimi Chaddah
Durham University

Udit Mahalingam
King’s College London

Written News

Al Jazeera English Online
In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse

Al Jazeera English Online, Al Jazeera Digital
“A Tigrayan womb should never give birth”: Rape in Tigray

The Daily Telegraph / www.telegraph.co.uk
Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque

The Times
Taliban Purge

