All polls under AL govt staged

BNP Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that all the elections, including those of the Zilla Parishad, under the current government are staged.

“We’re not involved in any election. We won’t talk about this election (Zilla Parishad). In fact, all elections under the current regime are staged,” he said while speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He said they are now focusing on only the national election that has to be held under a neutral caretaker government.

Rizvi alleged that the ruling party leaders and ministers have started making unguarded remarks seeing the huge flow of people to BNP’s two massive rallies against corruption and misrule. He slammed Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for this remark that their party can arrange the gathering of 30 lakh against BNP’s 10 lakh.

“If you can gather a large crowd and have huge popularity, then why do you have to resort to vote robbery in the dead of night?” Rizvi said.

The BNP leader also said that Quader’s comment about holding a rally of 30 lakh people is nothing but a joke.

Rizvi urged the government to step down by handing over power to a non-party-neutral government to avert a mass upsurge in the coming days.

He also came down heavily on Information Minister Hasan Mahmud for what he said making “bizarre” and “reckless” comments about BNP and its programmes.