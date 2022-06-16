All Bangladeshis equally share Padma Bridge’s glory: Joy

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said Padma Bridge is not just an engineering masterpiece but a symbol of Bangladesh’s pride and dignity as well.

“All the people of this country equally share this glory. The future of Bangladesh hinges much on this bridge,” he wrote while sharing a video from his verified Facebook page on the mega project.

Since independence, people of the entire southern region have been required to risk their lives in order to cross the river throughout the year.

“But that risky journey seems to end on June 26 as the Awami League government has bridged your dream with reality, building a bridge to make your journey safer, easier, faster and hassle-free,” Joy wrote.

“Padma Bridge stands majestically above the river marked with one of the strongest currents in the world. Braving a spectrum of challenges, we have finally executed this self-funded project,” he wrote.

“It’s your and my hard-earned money that contributed to this success,” Joy also wrote.

It was beyond the imagination of the world that a developing country in South Asia could handle this masterpiece structure with its own fund, he wrote adding that “but, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s indomitable courage and vision made this happen.”

“Now this success story of Bangladesh is acclaimed all across the planet. Padma Bridge, awaiting an awe-inspiring inauguration on June 25, symbolizes the dignity of Bangladesh on the global stage,” Joy also mentioned in the post.

This bridge has connected around one-third of the country’s land area, entangled with rivers, to the capital.

Consequently, it will catalyse the local and international trades of Bangladesh.

“In addition to transforming the economic footing of around 50 million people of the South-west part of the country, it will also ensure a rise in the national income by at least 1.5%, a paradigm shift for the entire Bangladesh,” Joy wrote.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25 while it will remain open for vehicular movement from June 26.