AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP

Fakhrul said the nation is going through a very bad time as the government has destroyed democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War. “Nothing, including the sports, music and politics, is out of politicisation as we lost the spirit of building a democratic state and a democratic society.”

Mentioning that he met renowned Lalon singer Farida Parveen and her flutist husband at an event at the American Embassy, he said, “They told me with a regret that they no longer now invited to any government programmes or the government-sponsored television channels. Think what a painful situation that greatest artist like Farida Parveen who won many international awards and her prominent flutist husband are now ignored.”