AL to stay on streets to prevent BNP’s anarchy: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 12, 2023

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Awami League will remain cautious about BNP’s movement and stay on the streets to protect people’s lives and property, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

“We will be cautious about BNP’s movement so they can’t create any anarchic situation. We are on the streets and won’t leave as we’ll perform our duty to protect the lives and property of people,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat on current issues.

While replying to a question about BNP’s leadership, Quader said, “Awami League will join the next election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina but who is BNP’s leader? In the last election they took part in the election under the leadership of Kamal Hossain.”

