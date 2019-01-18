AL to celebrate polls victory at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday

Awami League will hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday to celebrate the massive victory of the party in the 11th parliamentary elections, reports UNB.

AL president Sheikh Hasina will be present at the programme as the chief guest.

Awami League won an absolute majority bagging 257 seats in the recent election.

The party-led Grand Alliance secured 288 seats out of total 299. Of them, alliance component Jatiya Party got 22 seats and will act as the main opposition in parliament.

However, the election in Gaibandha-3 constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate.

Though BNP and its alliance partners joined the election, the party bagged only six seats while its alliance partner Gano Forum two seats.

However, the Jatiya Oikya Front MPs still did not take the oath of office.

On 7 January, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina along with her 46 cabinet members took oath following her party’s victory in the 11th national election.

Apart from the prime minister, there are 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers in the new cabinet.

Of the 47-member cabinet, 27 are new faces who are picked in a bid to infuse dynamism into the cabinet activities to implement the election manifesto the ruling party placed before the nation.