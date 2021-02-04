Al Jazeera report: BNP seeks explanation from govt

Expressing deep concern over the report aired by Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera on Bangladesh, de facto opposition BNP has sought an ‘acceptable and credible’ explanation from the government about it.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the demand through a statement on Thursday.

“Al Jazeera broadcast a report titled ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ on 1 February, which embarrassed and disturbed the people of Bangladesh. Along with the people, BNP is also deeply worried over the matter,” the statement reads.

It alleged that the government has tried to refute the report only through its statement and political rhetoric instead of giving people a clear explanation about each of the allegations raised in the report. “It has made people more concerned and deepened their anxiety over the allegations.”