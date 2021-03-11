AL Infighting 300 police, RAB members deployed in Basurhat

Though the duration of section 144 that the local administration imposed in Basurhat of Companiganj in Noakhali is over, the administration is still stern there. It has deployed 16 RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) men and 300 policemen to thwart any untoward situation there.

The administration has called in 200 police member from Rangamati in this regard. An additional superintendent of police and an executive member have also been deployed.

The police members have taken position at important intersections this morning (Thursday).