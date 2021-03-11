AL Infighting 300 police, RAB members deployed in Basurhat

Though the duration of section 144 that the local administration imposed in Basurhat of Companiganj in Noakhali is over, the administration is still stern there. It has deployed 16 RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) men and 300 policemen to thwart any untoward situation there.
The administration has called in 200 police member from Rangamati in this regard. An additional superintendent of police and an executive member have also been deployed.
The police members have taken position at important intersections this morning (Thursday).
He also said Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza was seen in different areas along with 15-20 of his supporters. Overall situation is peaceful now. There is no problem anywhere.
Police and local administration said the duration of the section 144 imposed in Basurhat due to the deterioration of law and order situation ended at 12:00am on Thursday. The administration, however, has taken decision not to reimpose the section 144. Instead, it decided to keep the law enforcement agency members deployed there.
Deputy commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam on Wednesday night told Prothom Alo that section 144 will not be imposed in Basurhat now but executive magistrate and enough policemen and RAB members have been deployed so that no untoward situation could arise there. No procession and rally is allowed in the area until the next directives. Stern administrative actions would be taken if anyone tries to create unstable situation there.
Local sources said a few shops have opened in the town by 10:00am.
The local people and business community, however, are still in fear. A number of traders on Thursday morning told Prothom Alo that they have opened shops but they are gripped by an unknown fear. They said they have almost become hostages due to nonstop programmes of Abdul Quader Mirza for over two months.
Mirza’s nephew Fakhrul Islam Rahat, a Khan loyalist, alleged that supporters of his uncle hurled improvised bombs on the protesters and also fired shots to disperse them.
Following the incident, supporters of upazila unit AL organisational secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal and Abdul Quader Mirza, the younger brother of road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, locked in a clash. Another spell of clash broke out between the two factions around 9:30pm, leaving Sramik League leader Alauddin, 32, shot dead and 50 others injured. Among them, at least 20 people sustained bullet injuries.