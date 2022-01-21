AL hires lobbyists with public money to hide misdeeds: BNP

Mosharraf said state Minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam claimed that they did not appoint any lobbyist but engaged a company purely on the media front in 2015. “But the evidence doesn’t support it.”

On behalf of US chapter Awami League, he said Sajeeb Wazed Joy hired Alcalde & Fay lobbyist firm in the United States on November 29, 2004 with effect from January 1, 2005.

As a signatory to the contract, the BNP leader said he (Joy) paid $12.5 lakh, $30,000 each month, to the lobbyist firm in between 2005 and 2007.

“It is a bad luck of people that this illegal repressive regime has been spending the money of oppressed people on lobbyist firms to cover up the crimes it has committed by resorting to brutal repression, killing, enforced disappearance and snatching human and democratic rights,” he said.

Mosharraf said it is necessary to present a report before people on how much money the public have spent in the name of engaging lobbyists.